Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNAF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CDNAF opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

