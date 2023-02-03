Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Cancer Genetics stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
