Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.87% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.