Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives $214.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capgemini from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

