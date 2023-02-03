CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPVG stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.95 million, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

