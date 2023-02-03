CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $304.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.32. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.