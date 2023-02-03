CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,651 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $116,638,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,253,000 after purchasing an additional 472,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 13.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 65.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 359,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.