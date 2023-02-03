CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,422 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LVS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.