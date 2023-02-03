CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,422 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of LVS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.
Las Vegas Sands Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.
