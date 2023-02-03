CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

