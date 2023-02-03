CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 5,593 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 478,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

