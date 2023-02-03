CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 6,421 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Price Performance
Nomura stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
See Also
