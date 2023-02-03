CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $170.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.