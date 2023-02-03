CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 560.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $209.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

