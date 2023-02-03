CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $92,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also

