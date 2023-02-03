CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,982. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

