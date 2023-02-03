CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 5,876 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 127.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

