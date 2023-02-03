CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 875,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 585,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 335,929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 206,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKC. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

