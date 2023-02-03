CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,132 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

