CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,304 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barclays by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 130,785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 231.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 482,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.71.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

