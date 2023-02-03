CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,339 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $82.12 on Friday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

