CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,488 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 353,849 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,806,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

