CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

