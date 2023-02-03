CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

CPB stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.