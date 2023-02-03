CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GIB opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.73. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after buying an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

