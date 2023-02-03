CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CGI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CGI by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at about $63,947,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 106.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after buying an additional 442,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after purchasing an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CGI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

