CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to C$146.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIB. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:GIB opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. CGI has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%. Analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CGI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

