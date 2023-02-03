CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$138.00 at Raymond James

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

GIB stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

