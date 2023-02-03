Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 9.4 %
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.