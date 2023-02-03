Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 9.4 %

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Articles

