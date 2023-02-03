Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.