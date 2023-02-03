Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of CEMI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.