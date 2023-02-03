China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

