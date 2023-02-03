China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

China Pharma stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.