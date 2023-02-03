Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CFO Sells $71,349.88 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 2,891 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $71,349.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Bjerkholt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

KDNY opened at $25.35 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $18,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $20,192,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.