Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.42. 26,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 446,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Specifically, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $112,688.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,594.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $2,405,314. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 882,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

