Christopher P. Martin Sells 51,881 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,058,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 144,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.