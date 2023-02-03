Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average is $203.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

