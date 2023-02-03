Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CB opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

