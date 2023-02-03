CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Receives $45.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CINC opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINC. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 987,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $11,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $10,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,277,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 597,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 6,079,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 506,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.