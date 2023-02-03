City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. City has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in City by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in City by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in City by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $195,484.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $195,484.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,466 shares of company stock valued at $645,412. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

