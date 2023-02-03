Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insider John B. Chang Sells 2,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.