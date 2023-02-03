Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of CZR opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

