Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PTON opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

