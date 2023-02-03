Commerce Bank Buys 11,312 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.61 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

