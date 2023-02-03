Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after buying an additional 284,589 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

