Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,494,000 after buying an additional 792,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Encompass Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after buying an additional 254,385 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Encompass Health

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

