Commerce Bank Has $310,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 191.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 459.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

