Commerce Bank Has $358,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

