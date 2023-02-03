Commerce Bank Has $370,000 Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 82,407 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,728,000.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $16.72 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

