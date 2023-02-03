Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,033 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,942 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 65,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $136.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

