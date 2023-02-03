Commerce Bank Purchases 481 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. CBRE Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

