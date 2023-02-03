Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $316.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.36. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

Several analysts have commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

